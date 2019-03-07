50 charges laid after more than 10 kg of cocaine, fentanyl, other drugs seized in Alberta bust

A drug bust in Red Deer last summer that netted one of the largest ever seizures in that city has culminated in the arrest of three suspects, who face a total of 50 charges, RCMP say.

Police began investigating the suspected central Alberta drug trafficking operation last June, Mounties said in a release.

In collaboration with police in Calgary and Airdrie and the RCMP's federal serious and organized crime unit, investigators carried out search warrants on a vehicle and four homes in Red Deer, Calgary, Airdrie and Rocky View County on Aug. 8.

Police seized:

1.67 kg cocaine.

1.26 kg fentanyl.

1.44 kg ketamine.

2.61 kg methamphetamine.

3.5 kg cannabis.

261 g psilocybin (magic mushrooms).

22 g heroin.

6 litres of hydroxybutyric acid (GHB).

More than 200 other tablets of various controlled substances (fentanyl, oxycodone, diazepam).

9 firearms and ammunition.

More than $61,000 in Canadian currency.

RCMP say three suspects face a total of 50 criminal charges in connection with the seized drugs, cash and guns. (RCMP)

"This is one the most significant drugs seizures we've seen in Red Deer," said RCMP Insp. Dean LaGrange in a release.

"It also serves as an important reminder to traffickers that there are consequences to trafficking drugs in this province — our members are skilled investigators trained in detection of drug trafficking and you will be caught."

Steve Tuan Minh Do, 42, of Calgary faces 40 charges, including:

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (x20).

Unauthorized possession of a firearm (x10).

Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition (x10).

He was released from custody after a judicial hearing and will appear in provincial court on April 3.

Beau Charles Burles, 32, of Edmonton has been charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Hayley Van Dellen, 32, of Edmonton has been charged with:

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (x4).

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.

Unauthorized possession of a firearm (x2).

Burles and Van Dellen were both released from custody and will appear in Red Deer provincial court on March 7.