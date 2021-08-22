Skip to Main Content
Red Deer man's body recovered from lake near Sicamous, B.C.

64-year-old drowned while swimming near his boat in deep water

64-year-old drowned while swimming near his boat in deep water

The Hutterian Emergency Aquatic Response Team is pictured in a file photo. The non-profit found the remains of a missing Alberta man in a British Columbia lake on Friday. (Hutterian Emergency Aquatic Response Team/Facebook)

The body of a Red Deer man, who drowned earlier this month, has been found and recovered from a lake in B.C.'s Shuswap region.

Police say the remains of the 64-year-old Albertan were found and recovered from Mara Lake, near Sicamous, B.C. on Friday.

The man was swimming near his boat in deep water around 4 p.m. on Aug. 11 when he went into distress and was presumed to have drowned, RCMP said.

RCMP dive teams had searched the lake between Aug. 13 and 15 without success. The Hutterian Emergency Aquatic Response Team, a non-profit based in Manitoba, began searching the lake on Aug. 18 and successfully found the man's body two days later.

"The Sicamous RCMP thanked the members of the HEART team for their efforts and success which provided much needed closure to the grieving family of the victim," said Sgt. Murray McNeil in a news release.

RCMP said the B.C. Coroner Service has been notified.

