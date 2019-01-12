RCMP investigate after man dies from serious injuries in Red Deer

RCMP major crimes detectives are investigating after a man died from serious injuries in Red Deer, Alta.

Police were called to a home in the southeast area of Mountview early Friday morning, shortly after midnight.

Officers found a man with "serious injuries," RCMP said in a statement issued in the evening. The man died in hospital from the injuries.

RCMP's major crimes north unit has taken over the investigation, which is being assisted by local officers and the forensic team.

No charges have been laid.