New
RCMP investigate after man dies from serious injuries in Red Deer
RCMP major crimes detectives are investigating after a man died from serious injuries in Red Deer, Alta.
Major crimes detectives have taken over the case
RCMP major crimes detectives are investigating after a man died from serious injuries in Red Deer, Alta.
Police were called to a home in the southeast area of Mountview early Friday morning, shortly after midnight.
Officers found a man with "serious injuries," RCMP said in a statement issued in the evening. The man died in hospital from the injuries.
RCMP's major crimes north unit has taken over the investigation, which is being assisted by local officers and the forensic team.
No charges have been laid.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.