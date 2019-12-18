Why this Alberta couple puts up 120 Christmas trees in their home
Red Deer's Vince Jackman and Tom Kereluk decorate with unique ornaments from around the world for a good cause
It looks like any other home in Red Deer, Alta., as you approach, but look closely and you'll see there's a hint of something really festive inside.
When you step in, it's immediately apparent that Vince Jackman and Tom Kereluk are big fans of Christmas.
There are decorated trees of all sizes absolutely everywhere: bathrooms, bedrooms and pretty much every corner. All together, they counted 120 — up from the 90 trees they had in 2017.
When you head down to the basement, a whole Christmas village comes alive with decorations everywhere, and a little holiday jingle looping somewhere in the background.
- Take a tour:
And it's all for a good cause. They decided to start offering tours to support the Central Alberta Humane Society, and have raised $30,000 in the past six years.
With everything from Star Wars to gay pride, there's a little something for everyone to get them into the Christmas spirit.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.