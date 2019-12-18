Why this Alberta couple puts up 120 Christmas trees in their home

It looks like any other home in Red Deer, Alta., as you approach, but look closely and you'll see there's a hint of something really festive inside.

When you step in, it's immediately apparent that Vince Jackman and Tom Kereluk are big fans of Christmas.

Tom Kereluk and Vince Jackman started decorating artificial trees about 15 years ago in their home in Red Deer, Alta. Now they share their display with friends and the public to raise money for the Central Alberta Humane Society. (Rachel Maclean/CBC)

There are decorated trees of all sizes absolutely everywhere: bathrooms, bedrooms and pretty much every corner. All together, they counted 120 — up from the 90 trees they had in 2017.

When you head down to the basement, a whole Christmas village comes alive with decorations everywhere, and a little holiday jingle looping somewhere in the background.

Take a tour:

Red Deer couple Vince Jackman and Tom Kereluk have 120 Christmas trees in their home — including a basement "where Christmas threw up." 4:51

And it's all for a good cause. They decided to start offering tours to support the Central Alberta Humane Society, and have raised $30,000 in the past six years.

With everything from Star Wars to gay pride, there's a little something for everyone to get them into the Christmas spirit.

