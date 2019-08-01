Tornado alert ends, after funnel cloud spotted in Red Deer County

An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued Wednesday evening warning of a possible tornado in Red Deer County and Lacombe County.

The alert ended at 9:25 p.m., but the alert cautioned that there were still severe thunderstorms in the area.

At 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, the possible tornado was reported 15 kilometres northwest of Markerville, moving northeast at about 20 km/h.

As of 9:15 p.m., the storm was located near Sylvan Lake and heading northeast at 20 km/h.

Toonie to golf ball-sized hail was also reported in Sylvan Lake at 9 p.m.

Communities in its path included:

Sylvan Lake.

Jarvis Bay.

Birchcliff.

Prevo

"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately," Environment Canada cautioned.

The storm could also bring hail, strong winds and heavy rain to Red Deer County, Environment and Climate Change Canada cautioned. This photo shows the storm, taken in Red Deer, Alta., Wednesday evening. (Marc Jerry/Twitter)

"Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet.

"Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris."

The storm could also bring damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall, the agency warned.