Police say man shot dead during Red Deer County break-in had previously shown up twice

Police say an intruder shot dead by a homeowner in Red Deer County, Alta., had previously attempted to break in — and was already facing charges due to attempts to enter the home.

On the afternoon of Aug. 2, police were called to a home near C & E Trail and Township Road 374 for a report that a break-in was underway.

Police arrived and witnesses explained that the homeowner had returned to find a man sleeping inside the home.

Police said that during the confrontation, the man who had apparently broken in struck the homeowner multiple times with a baseball bat before the homeowner shot the intruder once, killing him.

The homeowner was taken to hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police said he won't be charged.

Police now say the shooting wasn't the first time the deceased man had visited the home.

On July 30 at 9 p.m., RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious man at the home. Police say he was banging on the side of the house and said he was looking for the former owner of the property. Police took the man to Red Deer and warned him that if he returned to the home, he would face charges.

At 5 a.m. the next day, July 31, the man returned. He banged on bedroom windows and attempted to gain entry through a door, police said. Police arrested the man for mischief — he had been set to appear in court on Sept. 17.

The home is located roughly one kilometre west of the Red Deer Regional Airport and five kilometres northwest of the town of Penhold.

On Friday, Premier Jason Kenney addressed the incident during a press conference, saying it spoke to slow police response times in rural communities.

"Apparently, some meth addict did three home invasions, beat people in a family with a bat, came back repeatedly, and this guy kept getting put back out on the street. And ultimately, it led to the dad having to defend his family, sadly, with a lethal effect," the premier said.

RCMP said the shooting on Aug. 2 occurred at 3:07 p.m., officers were dispatched at 3:11 p.m. and arrived at the home at 3:20 p.m.