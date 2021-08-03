Red Deer County home break-in ends in fatal shooting, police say

A residential break-in near Penhold, Alta., ended with a man being shot and killed, police say.

On Monday at 3:11 p.m., RCMP received a report that a home break-in was underway near C & E Trail and Township Road 374 in Red Deer County.

When police arrived, officers discovered a man was shot and the homeowner was injured. EMS confirmed the man with the gunshot wound died at the home, and the homeowner was taken to hospital where he was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police wouldn't say if the man who was shot was the suspected intruder, but did say they are not searching for a suspect and that there is no danger to the public.

RCMP's major crimes unit is investigating. Police said more information will be made available in future.

The home is located roughly one kilometre west of the Red Deer Regional Airport, and five kilometres northwest of the town of Penhold.