RCMP search for 'armed and dangerous' Red Deer murder suspects

A man and a woman in Red Deer, Alta., have been charged with second-degree murder after a man died from serious injuries, RCMP said Saturday.

Both suspects are at large — and one is armed, police warn.

Warrants have been issued for their arrest in relation to the death of Joseph Junior Alfred Gallant, 45, on Friday, RCMP said in a release issued Sunday.

Officers have charged Quentin Lee Strawberry, 37, and Jennifer Lee Caswell, 37, both of Red Deer, with second-degree murder and assault causing bodily harm.

Police have warned the public not to approach the suspects, and they say Strawberry is believed to be armed and dangerous. If spotted, RCMP say to call 911 immediately.

As previously reported, police were called to a home in the southeast area of Red Deer Friday morning, shortly after midnight. Officers say they found Gallant at the home suffering from serious injuries, from which he later died.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call their local police, RCMP or Crime Stoppers.