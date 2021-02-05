4th death linked to COVID-19 outbreak at Red Deer pork plant, union confirms

A fourth death has been linked to a COVID-19 outbreak at a central Alberta pork-processing plant, its union president confirmed to CBC News on Wednesday.

The person who died was a worker at the Olymel Red Deer Food Processing Plant in Red Deer, raising the total to three workers who have died along with one other person whose death was linked to the outbreak.

The outbreak, first declared on Nov. 17, has been linked to at least 500 cases.

"Our investigation has revealed that a third worker from the Olymel Red Deer plant has died," said UFCW Local 401 president Thomas Hesse.

More to come.