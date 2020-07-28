Human feces, dead deer found by RCMP at site of bush party that drew about 500

A party that drew approximately 500 people to a rural location in Red Deer County kept RCMP busy last Saturday night.

Innisfail and Sundre RCMP said they responded to 11 calls for service in a 12-hour stretch that began around 7 p.m. on July 25.

Residents in Garrington Bridge reported that they were being kept awake by the noise of people partying and setting off fireworks throughout the evening.

As detachments were responding to various complaints, RCMP said in a Tuesday news release, a window was smashed on a vehicle belonging to the Sundre RCMP.

A deer was also found deceased near the party's location, and Fish and Wildlife are investigating.

"This is concerning behaviour which has become very unfortunate for people who reside in this area. Their ability to enjoy their homes and their property has obviously been impacted," Sgt. Lori Eiler was quoted as saying in the statement.

"RCMP are concerned with the criminal behaviour as well as the health concerns, which are obvious."

Toilet paper and human feces were found littering the ground where the party was held. (RCMP)

The party was located about 30 kilometres west of Bowden, just past where Highway 587 crosses the Red Deer River, at Range Road 43, RCMP said.

Additional complaints also included damaged property, stolen property, driving complaints, liquor offences, threats and one report of possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace.

One resident reported that there were still 40 vehicles in the area the next day.

The damage surveyed by the RCMP on July 26 included a littering of toilet paper, garbage, empty alcohol bottles, stolen traffic signs and human feces.

The press release said they also found COVID-19 social distancing signs that had obviously been stolen from Innisfail.

The incidents occurred in spite of numerous check stops set up by law enforcement to keep impaired drivers from leaving the area, RCMP said.