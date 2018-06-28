Fire at Calgary sorting facility means some homes missed out on blue bin pickup

Some Calgarians missed out on recycling pickup Wednesday due to a fire at the city's sorting facility.

The fire began around 6:30 a.m. at the facility, located near 104th Avenue and 46th Street S.E., the city said in a release.

No one was hurt and the fire department quickly contained the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but Sharon Howland of Calgary's waste and recycling services says previous fires at the facility were caused by hazardous materials that were improperly disposed.

"Our big message is to really drive it home to Calgarians that you're putting the right materials in your carts and that you're disposing of hazardous materials safely," she said.

She said there's a long list of items that shouldn't go in blue bins, including:

Needles and sharp items.

Compressed cylinders like propane tanks.

Jerry cans.

Paint cans.

Aerosol containers.

Automotive batteries.

Lithium batteries.

Electronics.

A full list of what items are safe to recycle is available on the city's website.

Customers who missed out on Wednesday's pickup are being asked to roll their carts back and wait for next Wednesday's collection. If they can't store their recyclables until then, they can take the items to a community recycling depot, Howland said.