Granddaughter of century-old Calgary garden's namesake honoured by historic designation

Betty Rose Harrington, the granddaughter of William Roland Reader, has fond memories of playing in the park named after her grandfather as a child.

Now, she says she's honoured to see Reader Rock Garden officially designated as a national historic site.

On Tuesday, Harrington attended the plaque unveiling ceremony, along with Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra and MP Kent Hehr.

"This place means so much to me. It was a magical place as a small child, coming here to my grandfather's garden, and being with granddaddy when he would teach us about plants," said Harrington. "It was probably almost as exciting for us as kids going to Disneyland nowadays."

Initial grading of the slope for what would become Reader Rock Garden started in 1913. (The Reader Family/calgary.ca)

The 1.65-hectare park, located on the northern slope of Union Cemetery, was created in 1913 as a showcase for the horticultural possibilities in Calgary's harsh climate.

It was named for Reader, who was the superintendent of the city's parks from 1913 to 1942.

Reader drew influences from popular British gardening styles in the late 19th and early 20th centuries and adapted the designs to fit the dramatically different Canadian prairie environment.

The park was restored in 2006 after it received a provincial historic resource designation, and the cafe is a rebuilt version of Reader's home, which was torn down in 1944.

Betty Rose Harrington, left, joined government officials for the official unveiling of the plaque designating Reader Rock Garden as a national historic resource. (Colleen Underwood/CBC)

Diane Dalkin, with the Friends of Reader Rock Garden Society, says the garden is unique for its horticultural diversity and the way it was designed.

"There's separate little horticultural rooms that have different micro-climates."

But it's not just about the plants, she said.

"It's about the history, the education, it's like a living classroom," Dalkin said.

Harrington said the garden looks just like she remembers it as a child.

"It's thrilling. It's an honour to be a descendent of this man," said Harrington. "For my children, my grandchildren, my great grandchildren to realize they're part of the history of this country and that they can be very proud of their heritage."

Harrington said she's so happy to see the garden is still a place to educate young Calgarians about botany and the city's history.