Strathmore men charged with 1st-degree murder in shooting death of Siksika man

Two men from Strathmore have been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a Siksika man whose body was found in a vehicle on the side of a rural highway.

Police identified the victim as Christian William White, 24, of the Siksika Nation.

He was found shot to death around 3:30 a.m. Sunday inside a vehicle near the intersection of Highway 817 and Highway 22X.

An autopsy was completed on Tuesday and the death was ruled a homicide.

Kody Allan Giffen, 22, and Brandon Daniel Giffen, 25, have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Kody Giffen is due in Starthmore provincial court on April 2, 2019. A court date for Brandon Giffen is yet to be determined.