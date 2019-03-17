Strathmore men charged with 1st-degree murder in shooting death of Siksika man
Two men from Strathmore have been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a Siksika man whose body was found in a vehicle on the side of a rural highway.
Kody Allan Giffen and Brandon Daniel Giffen arrested in the death of Christian William White, police say
Police identified the victim as Christian William White, 24, of the Siksika Nation.
He was found shot to death around 3:30 a.m. Sunday inside a vehicle near the intersection of Highway 817 and Highway 22X.
An autopsy was completed on Tuesday and the death was ruled a homicide.
Kody Allan Giffen, 22, and Brandon Daniel Giffen, 25, have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.
Kody Giffen is due in Starthmore provincial court on April 2, 2019. A court date for Brandon Giffen is yet to be determined.
