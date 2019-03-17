RCMP investigate suspicious death south of Strathmore

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating a suspicious death south of Strathmore, Alta.

Officers were called to a scene near Hwy. 817 and Hwy. 22X about 3:30 a.m. Sunday where they found a man deceased.

Hwy. 817 has been closed just south of Hwy. 1 and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Strathmore is about 53 kilometres east of Calgary.