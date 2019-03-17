RCMP investigate suspicious death south of Strathmore
Officers were called to a scene near Hwy. 817, south of Strathmore early Sunday morning.
Major Crimes Unit investigating
The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating a suspicious death south of Strathmore, Alta.
Officers were called to a scene near Hwy. 817 and Hwy. 22X about 3:30 a.m. Sunday where they found a man deceased.
Hwy. 817 has been closed just south of Hwy. 1 and motorists are advised to avoid the area.
Strathmore is about 53 kilometres east of Calgary.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.