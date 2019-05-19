Skip to Main Content
RCMP seek suspects after teen's car stolen at gunpoint in Crossfield, Alta.
Calgary

Airdrie RCMP are looking for two suspects after a 16-year-old boy's vehicle was carjacked near Crossfield, Alta. on Saturday.

The 16-year-old boy wasn't hurt, police say

CBC News ·
Police are looking for two suspects in an alleged carjacking incident in the town of Crossfield, Alta. (RCMP)

The teen told police he was approached by two men just before noon, and one of them produced a handgun.

The suspects took the victim's car and cellphone, police said. He wasn't hurt during the alleged carjacking.    

The vehicle is described as a dark grey Subaru Impreza with Alberta licence plate GEJ 133.     

Police describe one of the suspects as an Indigenous male with a wide face, wearing a vest, hoodie and Nike sneakers. The other suspect is described as an Indigenous male with a thin face and a chipped front tooth, wearing a blue T-Shirt.

Police said anyone who sees the vehicle or suspects should not approach, but instead call Airdrie RCMP.

Crossfield is about 50 kilometres north of Calgary.

