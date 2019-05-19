RCMP seek suspects after teen's car stolen at gunpoint in Crossfield, Alta.
The 16-year-old boy wasn't hurt, police say
Airdrie RCMP are looking for two suspects after a 16-year-old boy's vehicle was carjacked in Crossfield, Alta. on Saturday.
The teen told police he was approached by two men just before noon, and one of them produced a handgun.
The suspects took the victim's car and cellphone, police said. He wasn't hurt during the alleged carjacking.
The vehicle is described as a dark grey Subaru Impreza with Alberta licence plate GEJ 133.
Police describe one of the suspects as an Indigenous male with a wide face, wearing a vest, hoodie and Nike sneakers. The other suspect is described as an Indigenous male with a thin face and a chipped front tooth, wearing a blue T-Shirt.
Police said anyone who sees the vehicle or suspects should not approach, but instead call Airdrie RCMP.
Crossfield is about 50 kilometres north of Calgary.