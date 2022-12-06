Red Deer RCMP is seeking help from the public as they attempt to locate a family of five.

On Dec. 5, a school representative contacted RCMP to report that a number of students from a family in Red Deer had gone missing under "concerning circumstances." The children were last seen in school earlier that day.

RCMP said they had conducted an investigation, but have been unable to locate 38-year-old Susan Lynn French and her four children: 11-month old Deckard French, three-year-old Ryker French, nine-year-old Emma French and 12-year-old Charlee French-Frank.

Susan French, 38, and 11-month-old Deckard French are pictured. Red Deer RCMP is currently seeking information on the whereabouts of Susan, along with her four children. (Submitted by Red Deer RCMP)

RCMP said it is concerned for their well-being, and the family's current location is unknown.

Susan is believed potentially to be driving a white 2014 Nissan Pathfinder with the licence plate CJS 5362.

She is described as being five feet eight inches tall, 240 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. All of her children are described as having brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Red Deer RCMP at 403-406-2200 or contact Crime Stoppers.