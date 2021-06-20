77-year-old man from Red Deer County killed in ATV rollover

A 77-year-old man from Red Deer County is dead after the ATV he was operating rolled over on Saturday, RCMP say.

Innisfail RCMP said they were called at approximately 7 p.m. to the scene of the rollover in the area of Township Road 362 and Range Road 280.

RCMP attended along with emergency medical services. The 77-year-old man was provided medical care, but he did not survive.

The name of the man will not be released, RCMP said.

An early investigation suggests he was operating the ATV alone before losing control.

RCMP said no further updates are anticipated to be provided.