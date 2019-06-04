RCMP search for man who they say knocked out officer, left him bleeding on ground

RCMP have issued an arrest warrant for a man who allegedly knocked an officer unconscious Tuesday in Red Deer, Alta.

Rad Rondeau, 42, is charged with aggravated assault of an officer, robbery and obstruction. He's also wanted on unrelated warrants dating back to offences committed in May.

Police say at 3:26 a.m., RCMP responded to a complaint that a man was trespassing at a business on 50th Avenue.

The officer found a man who was believed to be the trespasser and started a conversation. Police say the man assaulted the officer, knocking him unconscious and leaving him bleeding from the head on the ground, before fleeing.

Security staff at the building saw the incident happen and helped the officer. He was taken to hospital and has since been released.

Police say Rondeau is Caucasian with brown hair and brown eyes, and is approximately five foot ten inches and weighs 190 pounds.

He doesn't have a fixed address and may be seen in downtown Red Deer.

Police say not to approach Rondeau but to instead call RCMP at 403-343-5575 with information as to his whereabouts.