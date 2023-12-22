Alaska, a 20-year-old gelding who spent his working prime strutting around with the RCMP's Musical Ride, needs a new home to enjoy his golden years.

For several years, he's trained new riders for the iconic equestrian program, but he's now best suited as a companion horse.

Alaska is the first ever Musical Ride horse put up for public adoption by the RCMP.

Demand for the black horse has been strong, with at least 1,600 people applying to adopt Alaska in the first 24 hours.

"This is very positive, knowing that people from B.C. to the Maritimes would want to take on one of our retired horses," said RCMP Staff Sgt. Mario Cournoyer, in charge of the heritage and ceremonial section of the Musical Ride.

"We all want to see our horses … being taken care of by the right caretaker, who's going to give them lots of love, attention and everything they deserve."

A recent government policy change now allows the RCMP to divest a limited number of old, injured or health-challenged horses to the public.

Prior to Alaska's retirement, all surplus Musical Ride horses were transferred to another government department or a registered non-profit, according to the RCMP.

Cournoyer said his team will consider applications from families who own small backyard stables, established equestrian centres and non-profit therapeutic riding programs.

"We're looking for a wide variety of candidates … willing to take on a horse as a pet or companion … with little to no expectation in terms of riding that horse. Basically offering a retirement home to that horse," he said.

The Musical Ride team is no longer accepting applications for Alaska. Roughly 140 horses are under RCMP care at a stable facility in Ottawa and a nearby breeding farm, said Cournoyer.

Two more horses are being considered for the new retirement option and could be put up for adoption next year.

Alberta horse shelter over capacity

The Bear Valley Rescue shelter in Mountain View County, Alta., northwest of Calgary, is not seeing similar demand to support its rescue horses.

Shelter president Kathy Bartley said a growing number of people are surrendering their animals.

"The price of hay is so high now due to the poor growing seasons we've had recently," she said.

"It's just really getting so expensive to feed animals."

Bartley said the shelter is operating over-capacity.

Approximately 170 horses are being cared for on the charity's property near the town of Sundre, roughly 90 kilometres northwest of Calgary, and another 50 are in foster homes but still receiving support from Bear Valley.

Bartley said, unlike the RCMP, she struggles to find homes for the older or injured horses she often receives at the sanctuary.

"A horse can live 30 years or more and for a lot of people that's hard. And especially with an aging population," she said. "It's hard for people to justify keeping a horse if they can't ride them."

Bartley acknowledged she has a broad base of supporters and close connections in the horse community, but said more help is needed.

The Bear Valley Rescue shelter is raising money to cover feed and is searching for more people to take in their surrendered horses.