RCMP investigate fatal collision in Pincher Creek

RCMP Pincher Creek responded to a fatal vehicle collision on Friday night which resulted in the death of a 59-year-old woman.

The collision – which took place at around 8:50 p.m. – happened approximately one kilometre west of Cowley, A.B. on Highway 3.

Highway 3 was closed for approximately nine hours to allow police and emergency services to respond to and investigate the collision.

In a release, police said a pickup truck and another pickup towing a holiday trailer collided head-on.

The female passenger of the truck that was towing the trailer died. The 60-year-old male driver of the same truck was transported to hospital with undetermined injuries.

The driver of the other pickup, a 39-year-old male, fled the scene on foot.

He was arrested several hours later at his residence in Cowley, RCMP said. Criminal charges are now pending against the male driver.

The cause of the accident is not yet known as RCMP continue to investigate the collision.