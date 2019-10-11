Red Deer RCMP warn public after release of high-risk offender

Red Deer RCMP are warning the public after the release of a high-risk sex offender.

Daniel Leonard, 42, was released from custody following the completion of his sentence for public indecency, the RCMP said in a press release on Thursday.

He has been convicted of multiple offences of sexual assault and indecent exposure.

Leonard is described in the release as a Caucasian male who is 6'0" tall and weighing 195 lbs. He is bald and brown-eyed.

The RCMP wrote in the release that it is issuing the warning "after careful deliberation and consideration of all related issues, including privacy concerns, in the belief that it is clearly in the public interest."