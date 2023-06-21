RCMP say a Calgary youth has been arrested for terrorism-related offences

A Calgary youth has been arrested and charged with terrorism-related offences.

On Wednesday, the RCMP said its Integrated National Security Enforcement Team and the Calgary Police Service arrested the youth on June 15.

The youth, who can't be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, appeared in court in relation to Section 810.011 of the Criminal Code — fear of terrorism offence, according to the RCMP.

"The youth was released from custody pending a future court appearance and is subject to a number of strict conditions," the news release read.

RCMP confirmed to CBC News that the arrest is linked to another terrorism-related arrest last week but would not say how they are linked.

The Mounties also confirmed the youth was from the Calgary area.

RCMP said last week that a Calgary man, 20, faces four terrorism-related charges following a national investigation.