Rare coin collection worth $30K reported stolen in Calgary
Safe with rare coins missing from southwest garage, police say
Calgary police are asking the public for help after a coin aficionado reported that a rare collection had been stolen from their garage in the southwest part of the city.
Between Thursday, February 21 at approximately 8 p.m., and Friday, February 22 at approximately 9 a.m., a person broke into a detached garage located in the 3000 block of 40th Street S.W, a Calgary Police Service said in a news release.
When the owner of the safe went to leave for work, they immediately noticed the safe had gone missing, and that other items in the garage had been moved around, police say.
Police are asking that people who regularly buy collectible coins be on the lookout for the coins, and anyone with information is asked to contact police, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
