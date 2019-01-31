Rocker Randy Bachman donates guitars to National Music Centre in Calgary
1959 Gibson Les Paul used on American Woman already featured in exhibit
Canadian rocker Randy Bachman has donated his guitar collection to the National Music Centre in Calgary.
The centre confirms the donation — hundreds of guitars — but says it's still in the early stages of reviewing the items and it will take months to prepare the collection.
Bachman, a Winnipeg-born, award-winning musician and beloved broadcaster, is best known as the lead guitarist and a founding member of The Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive.
He revealed his donation in a tweet this week.
"In addition to the original American Woman guitar, a wing will be dedicated to these for all music lovers to see," Bachman said on Twitter.
My guitar collection, which is being donated to the <a href="https://twitter.com/nmc_canada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nmc_canada</a> National Music Centre in Calgary today. In addition to the original American Woman guitar, a wing will be dedicated to these for all music lovers to see. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rocknroll?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rocknroll</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/studiobell?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#studiobell</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/musician?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#musician</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/guitars?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#guitars</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/guitarist?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#guitarist</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/collect?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#collect</a> <a href="https://t.co/GZKalrmG26">pic.twitter.com/GZKalrmG26</a>—@RandysVinylTap
The guitarist gave his 1959 Gibson Les Paul, used to record American Woman, to the National Music Centre as a long-term loan for an exhibit when the building opened in 2016.
He co-wrote many of the original Guess Who songs, including 1970's American Woman, which reach No. 1 in the U.S. charts that year — a first for a Canadian group.
For years, Bachman has been a solo artist and host of Randy Bachman's Vinyl Tap on CBC Radio.
- MORE ALBERTA NEWS | Something mysterious is blocking vehicle key fobs from working in a small Alberta town
- Read more articles by CBC Calgary, like us on Facebook for updates and subscribe to our CBC Calgary newsletter for the day's news at a glance
With files from Jennifer Keene and the Calgary Eyeopener.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.