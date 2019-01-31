Rocker Randy Bachman donates guitars to National Music Centre in Calgary

Canadian rocker Randy Bachman has donated his guitar collection to the National Music Centre in Calgary.

The centre confirms the donation — hundreds of guitars — but says it's still in the early stages of reviewing the items and it will take months to prepare the collection.

Bachman, a Winnipeg-born, award-winning musician and beloved broadcaster, is best known as the lead guitarist and a founding member of The Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive.

He revealed his donation in a tweet this week.

"In addition to the original American Woman guitar, a wing will be dedicated to these for all music lovers to see," Bachman said on Twitter.

"My guitar collection, which is being donated to the @nmc_canada National Music Centre in Calgary today. In addition to the original American Woman guitar, a wing will be dedicated to these for all music lovers to see."

The guitarist gave his 1959 Gibson Les Paul, used to record American Woman, to the National Music Centre as a long-term loan for an exhibit when the building opened in 2016.

He co-wrote many of the original Guess Who songs, including 1970's American Woman, which reach No. 1 in the U.S. charts that year — a first for a Canadian group.

For years, Bachman has been a solo artist and host of Randy Bachman's Vinyl Tap on CBC Radio.

​With files from Jennifer Keene and the Calgary Eyeopener.