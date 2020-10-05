Two random assaults in Calgary now thought to be linked

Two random assaults earlier this year in Calgary are now believed to be connected.

Police said the two incidents took place on Feb. 15. and were thought to be separate based on descriptions of the suspect at that time.

Based on available evidence and video footage from the scenes, however, police now think the same person was responsible for both attacks.

In the first instance, a man in his 50s was walking in Fish Creek Provincial Park when he was hit from behind. The suspect then robbed the man, who sustained serious face and head injuries, and fled. It happened between 10:15 and 10:40 a.m.

In the second attack, a woman and her teenage son were walking a dog on 1500 block of 110th Avenue S.W. when they came upon an unknown man at about 7:50 p.m., according to police.

An altercation broke out and the teenage boy was stabbed and sustained serious injuries.

"It is extremely rare to have had multiple random and unprovoked assaults occur so close together in our city," said Staff Sgt. Jeff MacQueen in a news release.

"In both of these cases, the victims received significant injuries, and although they have recovered physically, the attacks have had lasting impacts on them. We are asking anyone with information to come forward, even if the information they have may seem insignificant."

Anyone with information on the attacks is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.