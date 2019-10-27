Apartment fire in Ranchlands leaves 1 dead

One person is dead after a fire broke out in an apartment complex in the northwest community of Ranchlands, police said.

Fire crews responded to the fire at approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday, and during their sweep of the building discovered one individual had died.

The apartment building, located on Ranchview Drive, is part of a larger complex with multiple adjacent apartment buildings.

Residents of the building where the fire broke out were evacuated, and huddled in police cars and fire vehicles to stay out of the cold, police said.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing.