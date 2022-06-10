Ranchers' group opposes Health Canada's 'vilification' of ground beef
Federal agency proposing mandatory front-of-package nutrition labelling
A group representing Canadian ranchers says their industry has been unfairly singled out by proposed new regulations that would require packaged ground beef to be sold with a health warning label.
Health Canada is proposing to introduce mandatory front-of-package nutrition labelling for foods high in sodium, sugar and saturated fat.
The goal is to provide consumers with quick and easy nutrition information and encourage them to make healthier choices.
But the Canadian Cattlemen's Association says the proposed regulations lump plain ground beef and ground pork together with highly processed junk foods.
It says while ground beef does contain saturated fat, it is a highly nutritious source of protein and nutrients. The association says beef is a whole food that should be exempt from the regulations like other meats, milk, eggs, vegetables and fruit.
The association says ground beef is one of the most affordable sources of protein and should not be vilified during a time when food prices are at an all-time high.
