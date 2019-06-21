Flooding hits Cochrane streets as rainfall warnings issued in Calgary and area

Calgary and other parts of southwestern Alberta are under rainfall warnings Friday with as much as 100 millimetres expected for some regions, while streets are already flooded in Cochrane.

Michelle Cressy, who lives in the Sunset Ridge neighbourhood in Cochrane, tweeted pictures of the inundated street outside her home. She said crews were working to clear the water.

Michelle Pinder, who also lives in Sunset Ridge, says the water came several metres up her driveway before receding.

"The rain was coming down so hard, it was like we could go floating down the road. We wanted to go rafting pretty much in the middle of the night," she said.

"Now it's finally draining and that's amazing. But there's rocks all over our street and it feels like we were in a monsoon."

Some areas in the Bow Valley region could get more than 100 millimetres of rain, the Environment Canada said on its website.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Be prepared for possible winter conditions at higher elevations," the alert said.

The heavy rain north of Calgary is also causing some ditches to overflow onto the Queen Elizabeth II Highway near Carstairs, the Weather Network tweeted Friday morning.

The rainfall warning comes a day after the Calgary Fire Department urged people to stay off the Bow and Elbow rivers because of a high streamflow advisory issued by the province.

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi tweeted on Friday that he spoke with the Calgary Emergency Management Agency about the rainfall and was informed that the Glenmore Reservoir is being drawn down to accommodate the rainwater.

He said no overland flooding is expected from the Bow or Elbow rivers and that the forecast is for levels to peak by Saturday morning.

Environment Canada issued rainfall warnings for Calgary and the surrounding regions, and snowfall warnings for the mountain parks. (Environment Canada)

Rainfall warnings are also in effect for:

Okotoks, High River, Claresholm.

Kananaskis, Canmore.

Airdrie, Cochrane, Olds, Sundre.

Drumheller, Three Hills.

Nordegg, Forestry Trunk Road Highway 734.

Snowfall warnings in mountains

Both Banff National Park and Jasper National Park remain under snowfall warnings.

Snowfall amounts of 25 centimetres have already fallen along sections of the Icefield Parkway Highway 93.

"An additional five centimetres is expected for the Icefield Parkway before the snow tapers off this morning," the agency said.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."