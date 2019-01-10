Public park may rise from ashes of Home of a Thousand Faces in Radium, B.C.

A cherished landmark in the mountain village of Radium, B.C., was destroyed by fire — but something beautiful might arise from the tragedy.

In November the wooden structure known as Home of a Thousand Faces burned down. The building, located at the busy intersection of Highways 93 and 95, was home to local personality Rolf the Woodcarver.

Rolf Heer, who is suffering from terminal cancer, made it out safely but was left without a home. He's since been out on his property working to clear it of his home's charred remains.

Radium Coun. Mike Gray said a fundraising dinner last month paid for the land to be cleared.

"It was a really sad day when it first happened, but there have been some really positive things that have come out of it. The community really came together," said Gray.

Gray said Heer has made his intentions clear that he'd like to donate the land back to the village for a park.

"We think that's just a wonderful way to use that property. Some open green space, and benches and carvings that he would like to leave behind," Gray said.

"I would love to see, personally, a park with some sort of a structure that that can be used to showcase some of the work that he's done in the past and some of the the legacy and history Radium Hot Springs. Rolf was a big part of that."

Gray said council will work with Heer to come up with a plan going forward.

The towering home, built entirely by Heer, was an icon in the East Kootenay village for 40 years.