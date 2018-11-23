Fire destroys landmark House of a Thousand Faces in Radium, B.C.

Fire has destroyed a cherished landmark in the mountain village of Radium, B.C.

Flames broke out Friday morning at a home known as the House of a Thousand Faces. The towering wooden structure was home to local personality Rolf the Woodcarver.

Rolf Heer, who is suffering from terminal cancer, made it out safely.

Radium Coun. Mike Gray was among many locals who stood by as the home burned.

"It's so tough to see Rolf stand outside and just watch his life's work go up," he said.

"He's been so sick for so long, and isn't expected to last very long, and this is just a terrible, terrible way to see it end."

The home has been an icon in the East Kootenay village for 40 years.

Gray says the local chamber of commerce had been looking into forming a museum society in hopes of preserving the home.

"You cant even quantify it. Like it's just too much. Radium is a beautiful place with a lot to offer, but this is just sort of a defining feature that we will be sad to see go," he said.