Notley takes aim at Kenney in campaign-style speech to supporters

Premier Rachel Notley used a provincial council meeting in Calgary Saturday to take aim at UCP leader Jason Kenney.

In a campaign-style speech to NDP supporters, the premier accused Kenney of flip-flopping on Ottawa's investment in the Trans Mountain pipeline and took aim at UCP MLAs who refused to vote on anti-harassment legislation around abortion clinics.

"When it comes to something as basic as protecting women from harassment, they run for the hills," Notley said.

She also suggested Kenney would prefer to see the Trans Mountain pipeline fail. "There are those who still want to sink the pipeline. In fact, there are those who would even prefer failure because it generates the kind of anger and outrage that fuels their politics," she said.

Saturday's meeting also saw the nomination-by-acclamation of Joe Ceci as the NDP candidate for Calgary Buffalo.

The premier praised the finance minister for his refusal to close schools and hospitals during the worst of the economic downturn.

"Joe resisted the urge to make a bad situation worse," she said.

With files from Dave Will