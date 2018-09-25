Rachel Notley slams Bill C-69 at International Pipeline Conference

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley cautioned the federal government to stay away from Alberta's energy sector as the Senate prepares to debate an overhaul of the country's environmental review process.

She made the comments at the 2018 International Pipeline Conference in Calgary on Tuesday.

"Let me be clear: Albertans manage energy," she said after her speech. "That is an Albertan birthright, and under no circumstances are we going to in this government see that right be undermined."

At issue is Bill C-69, which aims to change the way major resource projects are reviewed.

Ministers headed to Ottawa

Some have said the bill could devastate an energy industry already grappling with constrained pipeline capacity and depressed commodity prices.

And Notley is concerned the federal government could be stepping on the province's toes.

She said her environment minister and her minister of justice will appear before the Senate in an attempt to force a rewrite of the current bill, focusing on clarity around which projects would be included.

"I believe that their intent is a good one, and to be clear, I support their intent," said Notley. "But you need to really engage carefully to make sure you don't kill yourself with good intentions."

Downstream emissions

One thing she's adamant about it is that downstream emissions — which includes pipelines — are excluded from consideration in environmental reviews.

She said there should be consideration of Alberta's work through its climate leadership plan.

When asked what she would do to prevent the bill as written from taking effect, Notley said they are having constructive conversations at this time.

"I'm not quite yet ready to file the statement of claim," she said.

"I think we're going to have a good public conversation about what this means and how it needs to be improved and that's where we're going to do that. I think we'll get to threats a little bit later down the road."