La Granja Foods recalls queso fresco due to possible E. coli contamination

La Granja Foods is recalling The Farm La Granja brand queso ranchero fresco due to a possible E. coli contamination.

All of the cheese products with best before dates up to and including Nov. 15 are included in the recall, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency announced Tuesday.

The queso fresco is sold in Alberta.

Reported illnesses

The agency said there have been reported illnesses that could be associated with consumption of the product.

The recall was triggered by CFIA test results, and the agency said it's verifying that the recalled products are removed from the marketplace.

"Food contaminated with E. coli may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea," the recall stated.

"In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die."

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.