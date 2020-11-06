Quebec's World Cup moguls, aerials relocated to Calgary in January

Skip to Main Content
Freestyle ski moguls and aerials World Cup events in Quebec have been relocated to Calgary in January.

Freestyle Canada CEO says Tourism Quebec can't provide funding for the events

Two ski events scheduled for Quebec this winter will now take place in Calgary. (Hans Pennink)

Calgary was already scheduled to host World Cup moguls on Jan. 30.

A moguls event on Jan. 23 in Tremblant and an aerials event on Jan. 31 in Val Saint-Come are now scheduled to be held at Calgary's Canada Olympic Park.

Freestyle Canada chief executive officer Peter Judge says Tourism Quebec can't provide funding for the events there, and it's also easier to keep athletes separate from the public in Calgary.

