Man killed in quad rollover north of Calgary

A man was killed east of Bowden early Sunday evening when the quad he was riding rolled over, police say.

The 62-year-old man was on a rural property when the ATV rolled on a small embankment, Olds RCMP said in a release. It happened at at about 7 p.m.

The man was trapped underneath the quad and died of his injuries.

It's not believed alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Bowden is about 100 kilometres north of Calgary.