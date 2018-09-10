Skip to Main Content
Man killed in quad rollover north of Calgary

Man killed in quad rollover north of Calgary

A man was killed east of Bowden early Sunday night when the quad he was riding rolled over, police say.

ATV flipped over on an embankment and trapped rider underneath

CBC News ·
A 62-year-old man was killed when his quad, not pictured, rolled over an embankment on a rural property near Bowden. (The Canadian Press)

A man was killed east of Bowden early Sunday evening when the quad he was riding rolled over, police say.

The 62-year-old man was on a rural property when the ATV rolled on a small embankment, Olds RCMP said in a release. It happened at at about 7 p.m.

The man was trapped underneath the quad and died of his injuries.

It's not believed alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Bowden is about 100 kilometres north of Calgary.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us