Man killed in quad rollover north of Calgary
ATV flipped over on an embankment and trapped rider underneath
A man was killed east of Bowden early Sunday evening when the quad he was riding rolled over, police say.
The 62-year-old man was on a rural property when the ATV rolled on a small embankment, Olds RCMP said in a release. It happened at at about 7 p.m.
The man was trapped underneath the quad and died of his injuries.
It's not believed alcohol was a factor in the crash.
Bowden is about 100 kilometres north of Calgary.
