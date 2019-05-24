Alleged purse snatchers face 71 charges each in Calgary

Two men face 71 charges each after a spate of purse snatchings in Calgary.

The nine incidents happened in grocery store parking lots between Feb. 3 and March 8.

"It is believed the men would approach a shopper loading purchased items into their vehicle and steal the victim's purse from their shopping cart or from the unattended front seat of their vehicle," police said in a release Friday.

Police said the suspects were caught on security video making purchases with stolen credit cards at nearby businesses shortly after each theft.

Steven Craig Gillis, 38, and Scott Robert Page, 29, both face multiple charges of robbery, theft, possession of stolen property and use of a stolen credit card.