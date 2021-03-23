Puppy scams cost Canadians thousands. Here's how to avoid being ripped off

Puppy scams have cost Canadians more than $105,000 since January 2020, according to the Better Business Bureau.

To help mark National Puppy Day on Tuesday, the non-profit group put together a list of tips to help people avoid getting taken in by scammers as they shop for a new dog.

Mary O'Sullivan-Andersen, president and CEO of BBB for southern Alberta and B.C.'s East Kootenay region, says consumers need to be especially diligent if they are trying to purchase a puppy online.

"Ask for references from other satisfied customers, set up a live video call to meet the breeder and the puppy, and ask for detailed information about the dog and its health," she said in a release.

"Take the necessary steps to ensure the breeder is legitimate and ethical. Don't become the victim of a scammer."

The Better Business Bureau says Canadians have reported losses totalling more than $105,000 on its BBB Scam Tracker due to puppy scams since the start of last year.

Some things to look out for: