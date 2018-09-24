Skip to Main Content
Man drives pickup truck into hotel pub in Red Deer

A suspect was arrested after this pickup truck was driven through the doorway of a hotel pub in Red Deer. There were no injuries. (RCMP)

A pickup truck smashed through the doorway and into a hotel pub in Red Deer on Saturday night.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m., at the Lion's Den at the Quality Inn on 50th Avenue.

The truck crashed through two pillars and then through the entranceway, driving all the way into the bar, RCMP said in a release.

There were no injuries.

Patrons inside the pub restrained the driver until officers arrived and arrested him, RCMP said.

Witnesses told police the man had been in the bar earlier and left in a taxi before returning in the pickup truck.

Police are treating the incident as an impaired driving collision.

The 27-year-old man faces numerous charges. His name will not be released until the charges have been sworn before the courts, RCMP said.

