Protesters at Coutts move in to block southbound lane to U.S. border

Protesters moved in early Friday afternoon to blockade the southbound lane near the village of Coutts, Alta., just days after agreeing to open a lane on each side of the highway near the U.S. border crossing.

One protester at the blockade told CBC News that the latest move was a result of not enough progress being made around the group's goal to lift pandemic mandates.

RCMP confirmed the blockade on one side of the highway. Traffic is now being stopped at Milk River, Alta.

On Thursday, protesters had said they planned to vacate the border and move north to Edmonton, but that night they reversed the decision and stayed put.

The demonstration is tied to an ongoing protest over federal rules for unvaccinated or partially vaccinated truckers, which took effect Jan. 15.

The Alberta blockade is being held in solidarity with similar protests in Ottawa and other locations.

Protesters have been on-site near the village of Coutts since Jan. 29, protesting federal rules for unvaccinated or partially vaccinated truckers. (Dave Rae/CBC)

Premier's Facebook live

Speaking during a Facebook live broadcast held late Thursday, Premier Jason Kenney said he did not say that truckers assaulted RCMP officers during a news conference held earlier in the week.

The premier added he had received a situation report from the Alberta Ministry of Justice and Solicitor General on Tuesday afternoon, produced by RCMP officers in the field, who testified to being swarmed by protest sympathizers.

Those officers, the premier said, had threats made against them by protesters and had their barricades charged by vehicles. There was also an attempt to ram officers on the scene, which was narrowly avoided.

In addition, the same protesters collided with other motorists on the highway, with assault ensuing from that, Kenney said.

"I absolutely characterized what happened there, at that barricade, accurately," Kenney said. "All I can say is, shame on those responsible. You shouldn't blame me, or the RCMP, or anyone else, for the dangerous and unlawful conduct of these individuals."

Speaking during a Facebook live stream held Thursday night, Premier Jason Kenney said it was unacceptable for people to make threats, swarm or attempt to ram police vehicles as part of a protest. (Facebook)

During Tuesday's press conference, Kenney did refer to an instance of assault of an RCMP officer alongside the attempted ramming of a police vehicle and the collision with a civilian vehicle.

"I have also received reports in the last hour of people allied with the protesters assaulting RCMP officers," he said at the time.

Jim Willett, the mayor of Coutts, said he has met with truckers who have been there for almost a week.

He said he paid a visit Thursday — and again Friday — to a former saloon in the village where protest leaders have gathered.

He said he expected to find a room of angry people but instead found they were just waiting.

He said protesters have made their point and need to leave his village soon.