Privatized medical labs coming to more Alberta communities
Some private labs to be expanded, some will be new, says health minister
The Alberta government says a private laboratory service that collects blood and other samples for medical testing will be expanding its operations in the province.
Health Minister Jason Copping says DynaLife Medical Labs, which already operates in Edmonton and some northern communities, will upgrade its facilities and open more service centres.
Copping says communities that can expect to see new labs in the summer include Calgary, Edmonton, Red Deer, Okotoks, Strathmore and Cochrane.
He says the province is expanding its contract with the lab service because it is cost effective and there will be no job losses.
Alberta Health Services will continue providing lab services in small rural and remote communities.
Undermining public health care, says Opposition
The Opposition NDP is criticizing the government for continuing to work with private companies to provide public health care.
"The UCP cancelled the Edmonton Superlab in the midst of construction, stopping a state-of-the-art testing and research facility from being built here in Alberta," health critic David Shepherd said Thursday.
"Albertans would have more testing capacity if the UCP had focused on strengthening and investing in our public health-care system. Instead, they continue to undermine it by diverting public dollars to profitable companies and their shareholders."
In a statement, the group Friends of Medicare said the UCP government has never provided proof that contracting services out saves money.
"This government has continuously demonstrated that they will always prioritize profits over patients, and today's non-announcement was no different," said executive director Chris Gallaway.
The government says nearly 80 million lab tests are completed in the province every year.
