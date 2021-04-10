A look back at Prince Philip's visits to Alberta

As people around the world share memories of Prince Philip, we take a look at the late Duke of Edinburgh's visits to Alberta.

The royal couple visited Canada several times over the decades. Prince Philip visited Calgary, and Alberta both with the Queen on official tours, and on his own.

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died on Friday at Windsor Castle in England at the age of 99.

He was the longest-serving royal consort in British history, having been married to the Queen for 73 years.

WATCH: Images from Prince Philip's visits to Calgary in the video above

Here are some photo highlights from some of those visits.

FILE - In this Oct. 18, 1951 file photo, Britain's Princess Elizabeth and her husband the Duke of Edinburgh, holding his 10-gallon hat, receive a gift from a chief and his wife during The Calgary Stampede at Calgary. (The Associated Press)

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip pose for a photograph with Prime Minister Paul Martin and his wife Sheila prior to a state dinner on May 24, 2005 in Edmonton. The Queen was in Alberta to celebrate the province's centennial. (Paul Chiasson/Canadian Press) (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are framed by a Second World War display while visiting the Museum of the Regiments in Calgary on Wednesday, May 25, 2005. The Queen and Prince viewed various displays showing the history of Alberta regiments. (CP PHOTO/POOL-Andy Clark) (The Canadian Press)

Queen Elizabeth II waves to the crowd as she leaves the official departure ceremony at the Saddledome in Calgary Wednesday, May 25, 2005 followed by Prince Philip. The Queen was in Calgary following a nine-day tour to celebrate Alberta and Saskatchewan's centennial of their entry into Confederation. (CP PHOTO/Paul Chiasson) (The Canadian Press)

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip took in a Second World War display while visiting the Museum of the Regiments in Calgary on Wednesday, May 25, 2005. The Queen and Prince viewed various displays showing the history of Alberta regiments. (CP PHOTO/POOL-Andy Clark) (The Canadian Press)