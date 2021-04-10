A look back at Prince Philip's visits to Alberta

As people around the world share memories of Prince Philip, we take a look at the late Duke of Edinburgh's visits to Alberta.
The royal couple visited Canada several times over the decades. Prince Philip visited Calgary, and Alberta both with the Queen on official tours, and on his own.
Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died on Friday at Windsor Castle in England at the age of 99.
He was the longest-serving royal consort in British history, having been married to the Queen for 73 years.
Here are some photo highlights from some of those visits.