'Disturbance' during southern Alberta Pride event prompts closure of historic theatre

An incident during a Pride event in Fort Macleod, Alta., has led to the indefinite closure of a historic theatre and shaken the town's LGBTQ community.

During a Pride event on Saturday in the southern Alberta town, located about 174 kilometres south of Calgary, police were patrolling the area around the Empress Theatre when they received reports of a disturbance where a smoke bomb had been set off, RCMP said in a statement.

Investigators later determined fisher and marten lure oil — a strong-scented liquid used to attract animals while hunting — had been released in the theatre, RCMP said.

The incident occurred during the performance of a show called Drag Out the Love — a show that organizers have said was created out of a need to host a safe space for LGBTQ people and allies in Fort Macleod.

The Empress Theatre has been closed after it was damaged while hosting a drag show on Saturday, (Justin Pennell/CBC)

"It's really disheartening to think that simply because we're expressing ourselves authentically in a place that needs that kind of representation that there would be this kind of backlash," said Jay Whitehead, a drag performer who took part in the show.

"Obviously you don't want to hear something like this happening, especially in a community where you're from and where you've always felt celebrated and safe," he said.

Two suspects, both youths, were arrested fleeing the scene.

RCMP told CBC News that at this time, there is nothing to suggest that this was a hate-motivated incident, but there is an ongoing investigation.

No timeline on reopening

The theatre does not yet know the full extent of the damages or what the repair costs will be.

Denise Joel, the board chair for the Empress Theatre said they're waiting to have the venue fully assessed and cleaned and won't have an update until then.

She was at the show when the incident occurred and started to notice a smell around 15 minutes after the performance began.

"What had happened is that they [the youth] had snuck in a jar or a container of some kind of noxious liquid," Joel said.

"They were leaking it onto the floor and the floor… is hardwood, this is a 112-year-old building."

The historic theatre in Fort Macleod, has been used in movie sets including Ghostbusters: Afterlife. (Sony Pictures Entertainment, Google Maps)

Joel said that it's believed the suspects also poured some of the substance onto the theatre's carpet.

Due to the age of the building and the material of the flooring, she said it may not be an easy quick fix.

Increased security and police presence

Drag Out the Love has been part of the town's Pride activities for three years and there have been issues around the event in the past.

"Last year, the park was vandalized, prior to the event with what we thought was pig manure," Joel said.

"Because of what was going on on social media, some concerning language around threats to the safety of the people attending, they had security at the park overnight prior to it and then in the park for the entire day."

Joel said that next year, Pride will have to increase security.

"We're obviously saddened by someone thinking that damaging a historic building is a way to protest something you don't like, I think that's very misguided thinking," she said.

"But it is what it is now, I guess we just go forward."