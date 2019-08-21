10-year-old Calgary model to walk in New York and Paris fashion shows

Marigold Mioc, a 10-year-old girl from Calgary, is about to experience every model's dream after being selected to model at the New York and Paris fashion weeks next month.

"I'm just so excited for the opportunity because I feel like this is the top of modelling," said the Grade 5 student. "I feel like it can't get any better than this."

Mioc says she's been modelling since she was three but started walking catwalks only a year ago.

Marigold Mioc walks in the Vancouver Kids Fashion week for Ki-Pop. (Fillipo Fior)

"I'm practising a lot. I'm walking in the kitchen like I would have to walk in the studio," she said.



When she isn't strutting at shows, or attending school, Mioc says she makes flower and unicorn headbands, sells them at local markets and then donates the profits.

Mioc says she got more involved in charity work after the 2015 Paris attack that killed 130 people prevented a planned trip to France.

"My mom taught me about the war and the attacks and Syrian refugee crisis and everything that was going on, so then I decided to use my money to sponsor a (Syrian) family as a private group of five," she said

The young model has also worked with the Alberta government on education policy and is considered a HundrED Youth Ambassador — ​​​​a not-for-profit program that inspires innovations in K-12 education.

With files from the Calgary Eyeopener.