RCMP questioning of 2nd cabinet minister leads to heated exchange in Alberta legislature

News that a second Alberta cabinet minister has been questioned by the RCMP in relation to an investigation into allegations of voter fraud in the United Conservative Party leadership race led to a testy exchange, and dodged questions, in the legislature on Wednesday.

CBC News revealed on Tuesday that Infrastructure Minister Prasad Panda, MLA for Calgary-Edgemont, met with the federal force on June 23.

Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer was questioned by the RCMP in May.

The investigation revolves around allegations of voter fraud in the party vote that placed Jason Kenney at the helm of the newly formed UCP.

CBC News has revealed instances of fraudulent emails being used to cast ballots in that vote that all traced back to a common source.

The UCP has maintained the vote was clean.

'You have to call them'

On Wednesday, Panda dodged questions on what his meeting with the RCMP was about, despite confirmation from his office that it was in relation to the 2017 leadership contest.

"I just met them briefly at their request. They told me clearly I'm not under investigation," he said when questioned by journalists in the legislature.

When asked what the police asked him about, he declined to answer.

"You have to call them. It's their investigation, so I respect them," he said.

On Tuesday, Panda's chief of staff, David Jackson, said it was his understanding the RCMP questioned the minister about allegations of voter fraud in the leadership race.

RCMP spokesperson Fraser Logan said the interview was part of a continuing investigation "in relation to the 2017 UCP leadership campaign, specifically as it relates to identity fraud."

Media reveals details

Panda said he hadn't informed the premier's office of the interview until it was revealed by CBC News.

"After the media wrote the story, I informed the staff there," he said.

"I just told them I assisted the RCMP, that's it. I didn't speak to the premier, just the staff."

Premier Jason Kenney certainly knew of it by the time question period rolled around on Wednesday, with Opposition Leader Rachel Notley using the news to attack the UCP.

"Yesterday we learned from the media, from the media, that the infrastructure minister was interviewed by the RCMP about this scandal. Last time it was the attorney general questioned, and we also found that out in the media," said Notley.

"So, to the premier, will he please advise or direct his minister of infrastructure to come clean with Albertans about his role in this issue."

After a back and forth, including another attempt at a similar question from Notley, Kenney said he was not aware of any other ministers who have been questioned and that he understands Panda had no relevant information to offer to the RCMP.

Special prosecutor

Notley then asked Schweitzer why his office has not announced the appointment of a special prosecutor to oversee the investigation, four weeks after the Alberta Crown Prosecution Office said it would seek an out-of-province prosecutor to provide advice to police.

Schweitzer did not identify an individual.

"Ontario has been asked to provide legal advice. The title of that could be special prosecutor, it's external legal advice to the RCMP," he said.

"Ontario is not a person," quipped Notley, in reply.

"A special prosecutor is a person. They are a person who is held accountable, they are a person who Albertans can know is separate and objective and independent from this government. So why won't the attorney general announce the name and will he assure us that it's not the premier of Ontario, heaven forbid."