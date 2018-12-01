1 dead after vehicle hits power pole in downtown Calgary

One person is dead after their vehicle hit a power pole in downtown Calgary early Saturday.

Police said shortly after 1:15 a.m. the vehicle struck a power pole outside the Enmax facility at 10th Avenue and 3rd Street S.E.

Calgary fire, EMS and police responded, and found one person dead at the scene.

Bright flashes were seen after the incident by some residents near the site of the crash, but no power outages were reported on the Enmax website.

Police said as of 9 a.m. that they'd likely be on scene for several more hours until Enmax can ensure the area is safe from any electrical hazards.