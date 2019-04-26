Thousands of fans expected to join POW! Parade of Wonders as Calgary Expo officially kicks off

Thousands of cosplayers and more than 15,000 spectators are expected to pack into Calgary's core Friday morning for the seventh annual POW! Parade of Wonders.

The parade officially kicks off the fourteenth annual Calgary Comic & Entertainment Expo, which started Thursday and runs until Sunday night.

About 90,000 or more fans are expected to attend the four-day celebration of comics, gaming, anime, horror, fantasy, sci-fi and more. Last year, the event drew 95,000 people.

Over 4,000 of the cosplayers are expected to join in the parade, walking alongside Calgary Expo special guests as more than 15,000 spectators watch, organizers say.

Thousands of fans were expected to join the POW! Parade of Wonders as Calgary Expo officially kicks off on Friday. (CBC)

Star guests at this year's Expo include Michael J. Fox and castmates from Back to the Future, Zachary Levi and castmates from the hit film Shazam!, Christina Ricci, Pamela Anderson, Sean Astin and castmates from The Goonies; plus favourites from shows like Vampire Diaries, Smallville, Star Trek: Discovery, and more.

Special events include an evening with the Back to the Future cast — Michael J Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Tom Wilson, Lea Thompson and James Tolkan — on Friday night.

Calgary Expo takes place at Stampede Park in the Big Four Building and the BMO Centre.

There will be more than 700 vendors and artists.

There's a new badge system for the first time, eliminating wristbands, and attendees will only be able to get into BMO Centre at three entrances: The Corral, Hall C, and Hall D.

On-site and online tickets sales are available for all days. Kids aged 5 and under can attend for free with a ticket-holding adult.