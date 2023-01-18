Content
Postmedia plans to move 12 Alberta papers to digital-only, lay off workers

An internal memo obtained by The Canadian Press says Postmedia publications moving to digital formats will make the transition on Feb. 27, but it did not name which newspapers will make the switch.

The measures are part of a transformation plan geared toward managing costs, according to internal memo

Postmedia's building in Toronto photographed in 2020. The company is moving a dozen of its Alberta community newspapers to digital-only formats, according to an internal memo obtained by The Canadian Press. (Michael Wilson/CBC)

Postmedia is moving a dozen of its Alberta community newspapers to digital-only formats, eyeing more outsourcing deals for printing and laying off workers.

The moves were announced today in an internal memo to staff obtained by The Canadian Press that describes the measures as part of a transformation plan geared toward managing costs.

The memo says the plan will result in an unspecified number of roles being eliminated across Postmedia over the coming month as it works through vacancies and layoffs.

It adds that the Postmedia publications moving to digital formats will make the transition on Feb. 27 but did not name which newspapers will make the switch.

Postmedia also used the memo to announce it has entered into a limited partnership agreement with Glacier Media and will be moving all of its Saskatchewan printing to Estevan Printing.

The company says it will put its Saskatoon building up for sale and look to sublease a Regina property, leaving Saskatchewan-based employees to permanently adopt remote work.

