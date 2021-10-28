Portpass proof-of-vaccine app continued to expose personal data even after relaunch and updates

Personal information belonging to more than 17,000 users of the private proof-of-vaccination app Portpass has remained unsecured and visible online — including, in some cases, photos of people's driver's licences and passports — despite assurances from the company that its data-security problems have been fixed.

The Calgary-based smartphone app was temporarily taken offline in late September after CBC News initially reported that users' data was unsecured and accessible over the internet to anyone who knew where to look.

The app relaunched in October and the Portpass website assured users that it protects their "health privacy and data security at the highest level" and that "your data and information is kept secure at all times."

But several experts in software development have since reached out to CBC News with concerns that users' data was still accessible.

CBC News was able to independently confirm that more than 17,000 users' records were still unsecured after the relaunch. The confirmation was done by using an automated script to scan the information that was accessible online without storing all of the users' personal information.

By examining a sample of those records, CBC News was able to view text-based data showing users' names, phone numbers, email addresses, dates of birth, vaccination status and, in some cases, Alberta health-care numbers.

Some users' records also included photos of themselves and their personal identification documents. Among the images were drivers' licences from British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario, as well as a Canadian passport, a U.S. passport and a federal Indian status card.

The majority of users' records did not include these photos, however. It appears uploaded photos were only accessible for a period of time, so newer users were more likely to have these photos exposed.

CBC News was able to view at least a dozen different photo IDs in the past week, some of which were accessible for days at a time. (The original images were temporarily stored by CBC News and then deleted; only blurred versions with identifying details obscured were kept.)

The user records were all of the same format and contained varying amounts of personal information, based on what appeared to be individuals' choices in what they shared.

The app invites users to upload personal information so that it can act as a proof-of-vaccination system for people who want to go to restaurants, concerts and other events that require attendees to be immunized against COVID-19.

Illustrations of the Portpass app's user interface on the company's website, showing fictional people. (Portpass.ca)

The Calgary-based app launched before provincial governments in Alberta and Ontario created their own proof-of-vaccination apps.

Portpass was widely used before it was temporarily taken down in late September amid the initial flurry of privacy concerns .

The Calgary Flames briefly promoted the app as the "preferred and fastest" method for fans attending games at the Saddledome to prove their vaccination status, but removed that recommendation after the security flaws came to light.

'Maybe we need to just take down this app'

CBC News contacted Portpass CEO Zak Hussein on Monday about the unsecured data. He agreed to an interview on Tuesday evening, in which he said he had no idea the users' records were still accessible.

"I was unaware of that," Hussein said. "That's crazy."

At that point, Hussein said he was considering pulling the plug on Portpass, especially considering that provincial governments in Alberta and Ontario have since launched their own proof-of-vaccination apps.

"Maybe we need to just take down this app, because there's just all this going on and it's not worth it," he said. "I mean, I haven't even made a dollar on this."

Hussein said he needed to talk to his software developer about next steps.

"I'm just going to tell them to turn off the app," he said.

CBC News agreed to give Hussein a day to sort that out, and not publish anything about the ongoing data exposure in the meantime, in order to limit potential risk to users whose personal information remained unsecured.

Hussein did not take the app down, however, and instead updated the software.

The iOS version of Portpass shows an update was released on Wednesday, with the note: "Improved security of the app."

'This update essentially does nothing'

As of Thursday afternoon, however, user data remained available online, albeit through a different method than before.

"This update essentially does nothing," said Rida F'kih, a Calgary-based software developer who noticed the vulnerabilities in the Portpass app.

"The user data is still completely accessible."

Conrad Yeung, a Calgary-based web developer who also noted the Portpass app's vulnerabilities after its relaunch, said advanced skills were not needed to view users' private information and even a "beginner" could figure it out.

"Somebody who finished a five- to 10-hour course on the internet … would be able to access the information that I was able to access," Yeung said.

After the app's Wednesday update, a third person anonymously sent a tip to CBC News detailing how they were able to access user data, as well.

Given the ongoing exposure of personal information, the fact that a growing number of people have independently figured out how to access it, and the company's decision not to take down the app, CBC News has decided to no longer wait and publish this story now.

CBC News reached out to Hussein again on Thursday morning but has yet to receive a reply.

The Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner (OIPC) of Alberta has said it was in contact with Portpass after the initial data-security concerns in September, and it reminded the company of its responsibility to report any information breaches.

The OIPC said Thursday it has since received a new complaint about Portpass, which is now part of an "open investigation."

Calgary police also conducted their own investigation after the initial privacy concerns were raised in September. Police said Monday that investigation had concluded and found no evidence of any "criminal attacks or data breaches on the Portpass app."

Police said Thursday they have received no additional complaints since then about anything criminal in nature regarding the app, but concerns about general data security would fall to the privacy commissioner's office.

'I'm shell shocked,' app user says

After the initial security lapses came to light, the company acknowledged users' privacy concerns and apologized for "any undue stress this may have caused" in an Oct. 8 note on its website.

"We have been made aware of potential unauthorized viewings and we want to ensure that we have taken immediate steps and measures to verify that any potential threats have been mitigated and eliminated," the note says.

One Calgary resident who signed up for the app says he's especially frustrated because he contacted Portpass on Oct. 4 by email to ask whether his data was exposed.

He received a reply from Hussein, the company's CEO, within two minutes.

"You were not affected and your data was not stored," Hussein said in the email, which was shared with CBC News. "We have removed it and are also awaiting to show facts through our audits."

But, as recently as Thursday, this user's name, email address, phone number, date of birth and vaccination status remained accessible online.

"I'm shell shocked," said the user, whom CBC News has agreed not to name, because he still worries about his personal information being misused.

"I just feel like my digital identity is so vulnerable at this point. And now I have to go and figure out a way of correcting that."

'Easily exploitable'

F'kih, the software developer, said the ongoing security lapses in the Portpass app are entry-level errors.

"Some very basic kinds of considerations that any I believe competent software developer would make were missed," he said.

He said the app's design is "easily exploitable" and could be taken advantage of by bad actors without advanced knowledge of computer software. Users' data could be collected and sold online to aid in identity theft, credit fraud, spam marketing or other illegal or unethical purposes, he noted.

He said it's hard to know if any bad actors have already accessed the data, but the longer it's available online, the greater the chance it falls into the wrong hands.

"Any chance above zero, with this kind of information, is unacceptable," F'kih said.

It's especially troublesome, he added, given the scale of the unsecured data.

F'kih said it appears from the information he was able to access that Portpass has about 17,000 to 18,000 registered users, and people have continued to sign up for the app as recently as this week.

A previously cited figure of 650,000 users actually refers to the number of pre-registered users, Hussein clarified in his Tuesday evening interview, not the number of people who actually downloaded and signed up for the app.

CEO won't say who developed app

When asked who did the software development for Portpass, Hussein replied: "Oh, it's here in Calgary, but I wouldn't want to bring up their name."

He added it was a local software development company but he didn't want to identify the company.

F'kih, however, says that conflicts with additional exposed information he was able to view through the app, which reveals the account name of a backend developer.

From that, F'kih was able to find a person by the same name with a LinkedIn account that describes himself as a freelance web developer based in Pakistan. On his resume, this person lists the development of the Portpass app as one of his completed jobs.

"There's nothing wrong with outsourcing work; it's pretty standard practice," F'kih said.

"But if you're outsourcing work, it's your job as a CEO to make sure that the application that you're sending out is safe."

F'kih said he was motivated to highlight the app's security flaws because he worries about users' personal data being stolen and misused, and he's seen no effective actions taken by Portpass to correct the problems.

He added that it's been "disappointing" to see so many users' personal data exposed for so long by a Calgary-based app that gained such a high profile when it first launched.

"I think it hurts Calgary's entrepreneurial community," he said.