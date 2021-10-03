Edmonton police and RCMP uniforms stolen from Calgary home

Multiple RCMP uniform pieces and an Edmonton Police Service uniform have been stolen from a Calgary home.

Calgary police say the items were taken from a home in the city's northwest on Saturday. Police did not provide more details about the time the theft occurred, what neighbourhood it took place in, or why items from multiple police forces were at the home.

Police say some stolen items were recovered after a search of the area, but the stolen uniforms weren't found.

The missing items include:

RCMP soft body armour.

RCMP duty belt.

Plain clothes firearm holster.

RCMP patrol jacket, RCMP thin jacket, RCMP parka.

Four RCMP duty shirts (long- and short-sleeved).

Five RCMP baseball caps.

RCMP toque.

International RCMP uniform shirts (long- and short-sleeved).

Small SentrySafe.

Soft police duty bag.

Hard police duty bag.

Tactical fanny pack.

Various police patches and shoulder flashes.

Edmonton police hat and dress uniform.

Police say no guns, ammo, radio equipment or other "use-of-force options" were stolen.

"Citizens are reminded that if they have a concern about an individual identifying themselves as a police officer, they can request to see the individual's police badge and police photo identification card," CPS said in an emailed release on Sunday.

"Citizens can also call the police non-emergency number to verify an officer's identity."

Police are asking anyone with information to call the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.