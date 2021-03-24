Police investigate suspicious death of woman in northeast Calgary hotel
The Calgary Police Service is investigating the suspicious death of a woman at a hotel in the city's northeast Tuesday evening.
Officers called to Airport Traveller’s Inn on Tuesday for reports of a disturbance
Officers were called to the Airport Traveller's Inn at 1808 19th St. N.E. at about 8:10 p.m. for reports of a disturbance, a release said.
When they arrived they found a woman dead in one of the hotel rooms.
The homicide unit is handling the investigation.
Police say further information will be released on Thursday pending the outcome of an autopsy.
Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877 or the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
